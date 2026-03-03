 Videos Show Deadly Clashes In Pakistan As Protesters Target US Embassy In Karachi; At Least 22 Dead
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVideos Show Deadly Clashes In Pakistan As Protesters Target US Embassy In Karachi; At Least 22 Dead

Videos Show Deadly Clashes In Pakistan As Protesters Target US Embassy In Karachi; At Least 22 Dead

Deadly protests erupted across Pakistan following US‑Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Clashes in Karachi left 10 dead, while 12 more were killed in Gilgit-Baltistan as protesters attacked UN and government offices. Demonstrations spread to Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, targeting US consulates.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Videos Show Deadly Clashes Erupt In Pakistan As Protesters Target US Embassy In Karachi | X

Violent protests erupted across Pakistan following US-Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leaving at least 22 people dead and more than 120 injured, according to authorities.

Clashes in Karachi Turn Deadly

In Karachi, protesters attempted to storm the U.S. Consulate, clashing with police for hours. Authorities said at least 10 people were killed in the city, with dozens injured some critically.

Senior police official Irfan Baloch said demonstrators attacked the consulate’s perimeter, smashed windows and set fire to a nearby police post before being dispersed by security forces. Officials denied reports that the consulate building itself was torched.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Attends Eco Friendly Holi Celebration In Ghatkopar - PICS
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Attends Eco Friendly Holi Celebration In Ghatkopar - PICS
Delhi Panel Orders ₹65,802 Refund At 6% Interest, MakeMyTrip Fined ₹25,000 For Deficient Service
Delhi Panel Orders ₹65,802 Refund At 6% Interest, MakeMyTrip Fined ₹25,000 For Deficient Service
SSC Introduces ‘Fix or Float’ Sliding System To Reduce Unfilled Vacancies 
SSC Introduces ‘Fix or Float’ Sliding System To Reduce Unfilled Vacancies 
'Happiest Happy...': New Parents Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Celebrate FIRST Holi After Welcoming Son Vihaan, Twin In White- PHOTO
'Happiest Happy...': New Parents Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Celebrate FIRST Holi After Welcoming Son Vihaan, Twin In White- PHOTO

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appealed for calm, urging citizens to protest peacefully and avoid violence.

Northern Region Sees Heavy Casualties

In Gilgit-Baltistan, at least 12 people were killed and more than 80 wounded when thousands of protesters attacked offices of the U.N. Military Observer Group and the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP).

Local authorities said police and later troops were deployed to restore order after government buildings and a charity office were damaged and police facilities set ablaze. Officials confirmed that all UN staff were safe.

Nationwide Demonstrations Spread

Clashes were also reported in Islamabad, where police used tear gas to stop protesters marching toward the U.S. Embassy. Similar confrontations took place in Peshawar and Lahore near U.S. diplomatic missions.

In Multan, demonstrators held a largely peaceful rally, chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed “profound sorrow” over Khamenei’s death and conveyed solidarity with Iran. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan advised American citizens to avoid large gatherings and monitor local developments as tensions remain high.

Follow us on