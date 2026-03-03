Videos Show Deadly Clashes In Pakistan As Protesters Target US Embassy In Karachi; At Least 22 Dead

Videos Show Deadly Clashes Erupt In Pakistan As Protesters Target US Embassy In Karachi | X

Violent protests erupted across Pakistan following US-Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leaving at least 22 people dead and more than 120 injured, according to authorities.

Clashes in Karachi Turn Deadly

In Karachi, protesters attempted to storm the U.S. Consulate, clashing with police for hours. Authorities said at least 10 people were killed in the city, with dozens injured some critically.

Senior police official Irfan Baloch said demonstrators attacked the consulate’s perimeter, smashed windows and set fire to a nearby police post before being dispersed by security forces. Officials denied reports that the consulate building itself was torched.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appealed for calm, urging citizens to protest peacefully and avoid violence.

Northern Region Sees Heavy Casualties

In Gilgit-Baltistan, at least 12 people were killed and more than 80 wounded when thousands of protesters attacked offices of the U.N. Military Observer Group and the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP).

Local authorities said police and later troops were deployed to restore order after government buildings and a charity office were damaged and police facilities set ablaze. Officials confirmed that all UN staff were safe.

Nationwide Demonstrations Spread

Clashes were also reported in Islamabad, where police used tear gas to stop protesters marching toward the U.S. Embassy. Similar confrontations took place in Peshawar and Lahore near U.S. diplomatic missions.

In Multan, demonstrators held a largely peaceful rally, chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed “profound sorrow” over Khamenei’s death and conveyed solidarity with Iran. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan advised American citizens to avoid large gatherings and monitor local developments as tensions remain high.