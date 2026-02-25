VIDEO: Turkish Air Force F-16 Crashes On Bursa–Izmir Highway In Balıkesir, Pilot Killed; Probe Ordered |

Turkiye: A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in Balıkesir late Monday night, killing the pilot, officials confirmed. The incident occurred near the Bursa–Izmir highway, leading the swift deployment of ambulances and police teams to the crash site.

Videos circulating online showed locals rushing towards the area as debris from the aircraft lay scattered on the ground. Emergency responders cordoned off the site and began initial recovery operations.

#Footage | Aftermath of a Turkish F-16 crash near Balıkesir last night, with a large fireball at the impact site; reports say the Turkish Air Force jet went down during a training sortie, the pilot is reportedly dead, and the aircraft belonged to the 9th Main Jet Base Command. pic.twitter.com/2IEGe6PhZB — Alpha Defense™🇮🇳 (@alpha_defense) February 25, 2026

Turkish MoD confirms F-16 crash — pilot killed



Radio contact was lost during a mission with an F-16 that took off from Balıkesir



Search teams recovered the wreckage — investigations into the cause are underway pic.twitter.com/fjT0tP13FA — RT (@RT_com) February 25, 2026

Balıkesir Governor Confirms Jet Crash

Confirming the incident, Balıkesir Governor İsmail Ustaoğlu said the fighter jet crashed during a mission flight around 12:50 am. “One of our F-16 aircraft belonging to the squadron of the Balıkesir 9th Main Jet Base Command crashed during a mission flight, and one of our pilots has been martyred. I pray to Allah for mercy upon our martyr and offer my condolences to his family. May our esteemed nation’s head be consoled,” he said in a statement.

Read Also Pawan Hans Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Near Port Blair; All 7 Onboard Rescued Safely

Turkish Ministry Of National Defence Issues Statement

In an official release, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said the aircraft had taken off from the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balıkesir but lost radio contact and tracking information shortly after midnight. Search and rescue teams were immediately mobilised, following which the wreckage was located and the pilot was confirmed dead.

“The cause of the accident will be determined following the investigation to be conducted by the accident investigation team,” the ministry said, adding that a detailed probe has been ordered to establish what led to the crash. The exact reason behind the accident remains unclear and authorities have not yet disclosed whether a technical failure or other factors were involved.