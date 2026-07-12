VIDEO: Toronto Salsa Festival Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Several Injured; Manhunt Underway

A shooting near Toronto's annual Salsa on St. Clair festival on Saturday evening left two people dead and several others injured, prompting a large-scale police response and an ongoing manhunt for the suspect or suspects.

The incident unfolded at around 8:12 p.m. local time on July 11, near St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue in Toronto's west end, where thousands had gathered for the popular Latin cultural festival celebrating music, dance, food and community.

Two Dead, Several Hospitalised

According to police, two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while multiple others sustained gunshot wounds. Authorities have reported between five and six people injured, with several victims transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

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Officials have not yet released the identities of the deceased or the injured.

Police Launch Manhunt

Toronto Police responded to reports of an active shooter and quickly secured the area. Authorities recovered firearms from the scene and launched a manhunt as investigators worked to determine the number of suspects involved.

Early reports suggested the violence may have stemmed from an exchange of gunfire between individuals, though police have not confirmed the circumstances or a motive.

Festival Shut Down, Transit Disrupted

Following the shooting, the Salsa on St. Clair festival was immediately shut down. Police cordoned off the area, closed surrounding roads and temporarily suspended nearby subway services while emergency responders attended to victims and investigators processed the crime scene.

Residents and visitors were urged to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

Officials Condemn Violence

Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the shooting, describing it as "senseless violence", and expressed condolences to the victims and their families.

Toronto Police were expected to provide further updates as investigators continued gathering evidence and searching for those responsible. As of the latest information, no arrests had been announced and the motive remained under investigation.