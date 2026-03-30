VIDEO: Student Shoots Teacher, Then Fatally Shoots Himself At Texas High School

Student Shoots Teacher, Then Fatally Shoots Himself At Texas High School | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Texas: A student shot a teacher at a Texas high school and then fatally shot himself, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital, but the sheriff's office did not have an update on her condition. The 15-year-old male student died on the scene, the sheriff's office said.

BREAKING🚨: A teacher was shot by a student at Hill Country College Prep High School in Bulverde, Texas. The student involved is deceased. School was placed on lockdown, and authorities are investigating.

pic.twitter.com/8b7sq5jhGH — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 30, 2026

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A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told The Associated Press that the student died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The school was placed on lockdown, and students were taken to a middle school to be reunited with parents, the sheriff's office said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)