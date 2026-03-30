 VIDEO: Student Shoots Teacher, Then Fatally Shoots Himself At Texas High School
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VIDEO: Student Shoots Teacher, Then Fatally Shoots Himself At Texas High School

A 15-year-old student shot a teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas, on Monday before fatally shooting himself, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said. The teacher was hospitalised in San Antonio, with no update on her condition. Authorities said the student died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
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Student Shoots Teacher, Then Fatally Shoots Himself At Texas High School | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Texas: A student shot a teacher at a Texas high school and then fatally shot himself, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital, but the sheriff's office did not have an update on her condition. The 15-year-old male student died on the scene, the sheriff's office said.

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A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told The Associated Press that the student died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The school was placed on lockdown, and students were taken to a middle school to be reunited with parents, the sheriff's office said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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