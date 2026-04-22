Video Shows Heated Confrontation Between Indian Man, Embassy Staff In Rome; Mission Denies Harassment Claims

An Indian national has alleged harassment by officials of the Embassy of India in Rome after a purported video showing a heated confrontation outside the diplomatic premises surfaced on social media.

According to details circulating online, the incident reportedly occurred outside the embassy building in Rome, Italy, where the man confronted officials during what appeared to be a tense exchange. In the viral clip, the man can be heard saying, “Do not touch me, this isn't your street. You are not in India,” as officials attempt to speak with him.

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The man, who is believed to be a YouTuber, later claimed that embassy officials asked him to delete footage he had recorded outside the premises. He allegedly refused to comply, stating that the video had been filmed outside the embassy and not within restricted areas. The man further alleged that officials asked him to enter the embassy premises and subsequently misbehaved with him.

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Responding to the allegations, the Embassy of India in Rome issued an official statement rejecting the claims as false and fabricated. The embassy said the individual had approached the mission but refused to show his identity or passport when requested.

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“We have seen a video made by a certain Indian national. Claims being made by him are false and fabricated. He had come to the Embassy and we were ready to meet him, but he refused to show his identity/passport. We follow standard security protocols for visitors to the Embassy,” the statement read.

The embassy further reiterated its commitment to assisting Indian nationals and maintaining regular outreach with the Indian community. The incident has sparked debate online, with calls for clarity on the sequence of events.