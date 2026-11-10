Video Shows Cessna 172 Flip Upside Down After Jet Blast From United Airlines Boeing 737 At US Airport

A surveillance video has captured the dramatic moment a small Cessna 172 aircraft flipped completely upside down after being struck by powerful jet blast from a United Airlines Boeing 737 at John Wayne Airport in California. The incident occurred while the light aircraft was taxiing on the airport ramp, leaving its two occupants hanging upside down in their seatbelts. Both escaped without injuries.

A dramatic surveillance video from John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, California, shows a small aircraft being overturned by the powerful air blast from a nearby commercial passenger jet.

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The incident took place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at around 2:30 pm to 2:38 pm local time. The footage, recorded by the Orange County Flight Center, shows a Cessna 172 moving slowly across the general aviation ramp when it is suddenly hit by a strong gust of air.

Within seconds, the aircraft's nose and left wing lift off the ground before it pitches forward and rolls completely upside down, landing on its roof.

According to preliminary accounts, the powerful airflow came from a United Airlines Boeing 737 as the commercial aircraft increased engine power while preparing to enter Runway 02L.

Watch: Surveillance Video Shows Small Plane Flip Upside Down At John Wayne Airport

The surveillance video shows the Cessna 172, registered as N57BM, taxiing across the airport ramp near other aircraft, including business jets.

The light aircraft appears to slow down briefly as it moves towards a parking area or taxiway entrance. Moments later, it is suddenly lifted by the force of the air blast.

Its nose and left wing rise sharply before the aircraft tips forward and completes a full roll, coming to rest upside down on the tarmac.

The entire sequence unfolds within a few seconds. Subsequent footage and reports show the aircraft remaining inverted before emergency crews and airport personnel arrange for a crane to lift it back onto its landing gear.

Two Onboard Cessna Escape Without Injuries, Remain Hanging In Seatbelts

Two people were aboard the Cessna when the incident occurred. They were identified as flight instructor Jason Ryu and student pilot Kunal Gawli.

Both occupants escaped without injuries despite the aircraft turning completely upside down. Reports said they were left hanging from their seatbelts after the plane overturned.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, and a crane was subsequently used to right the aircraft before it was towed away.

Initial Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reporting classified the damage to the Cessna as substantial. Airport operations, however, were not disrupted by the incident.

How Did A United Airlines Boeing 737's Jet Blast Overturn The Cessna?

Preliminary accounts indicate that the Cessna was struck by jet blast from a United Airlines Boeing 737 that was increasing engine power while preparing to enter Runway 02L.

The commercial aircraft was reportedly operating as United Flight 2611, bound for Chicago, although some reports have cited different flight numbers.

Jet blast refers to the powerful, high-velocity exhaust produced by an aircraft's engines. The force can extend hundreds of feet behind a commercial aircraft, depending on engine power and operating conditions.

While large passenger aircraft are designed to withstand such forces, smaller general aviation aircraft are considerably more vulnerable. A light aircraft such as the Cessna 172 can be destabilised or overturned when exposed to powerful engine exhaust at close range.

The flight school's account, the instructor's report and accounts from nearby pilots have pointed towards jet blast as the apparent cause of the incident.

Airport Initially Cites Strong Winds, FAA Investigates Incident

There were initially differing explanations surrounding the circumstances of the aircraft overturning.

An airport spokesperson reportedly attributed the incident to high winds on the ACI Jet general aviation ramp. However, accounts from the flight instructor, student pilot and flight school, along with preliminary FAA information, pointed towards the jet blast from the United Airlines aircraft.

The instructor reportedly described a sudden, powerful airflow that caused the Cessna to lose control as it was turning. Construction work near Dove Street was also mentioned as a possible factor affecting the available spacing between aircraft.

The FAA is investigating the incident, with some reports also referring to NTSB involvement. United Airlines had not issued a comment in early reports, while the Boeing 737 reportedly continued its journey to Chicago without further incident.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers posed by jet blast, particularly at busy airports where commercial passenger aircraft and smaller flight-training planes operate in close proximity.