VIDEO: Riots Intensify In Netherlands As 2 Rival Groups Clash; Tear Gas Shells Thrown, Police Car Set On Fire

Riots broke out in Hague, Netherlands, on Saturday night when two rival groups of Eritreans clashed with each other and later with police officers.

The riots surged as the rival groups set fire to police cars and a bus, prompting law enforcement to use tear gas to disperse the rioters who were throwing stones and bricks. Social media images and videos showed dozens of men engaging in street clashes with police, burning vehicles in the process.

Kristianne van Blanken, a police spokesperson, stated that she couldn't confirm whether the rioters sustained injuries or if any were arrested immediately, according to The Associated Press. These riots mark the latest instance of violence involving Eritreans living in Europe.

Violent clashes erupt at Eritrean cultural events

Last September, riots began at an Eritrean cultural festival in Stuttgart, Germany, resulting in injuries to numerous people, including 26 police officers, as reported by The Associated Press. Similarly, violent clashes occurred in Tel Aviv, Israel, between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government during the same month.

Several months prior, 22 police officers were injured during a clash at an Eritrean festival in Giessen, Germany.

Eritrean exodus struggles

The incidents also highlights the challenges faced by tens of thousands of Eritreans residing in Europe, many of whom fled their homeland due to alleged suppression by President Isaias Afwerki's government. Despite efforts to provide refuge in Europe, Eritrean communities continue to grapple with internal divisions and occasional outbreaks of violence.

“It got seriously out of hand,” The Hague Municipality spokesman Robin Middel said as reported by The Associated Press.

According to Middel, a group loyal to Eritrea's government was holding a meeting when the Opera House came under attack by some Eritreans who opposed the African country's government.