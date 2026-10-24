VIDEO: Philippines Air Force Planes Collide Mid-Air During Training, Killing Four Pilots

Two Philippine Air Force (PAF) SF-260 trainer aircraft crashed during a training flight at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, Batangas, south of Manila, on Friday, October 23, 2026, killing all four pilots on board. The incident occurred at around 3:51 pm local time. No other casualties were reported.

The Philippine Air Force described the incident as an aviation accident involving two SF-260 two-seater, propeller-driven trainer aircraft. While some reports said the flight was part of a flyby rehearsal, local media and officials familiar with the incident reported that the aircraft collided mid-air at a low altitude.

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Both aircraft went down within the base perimeter, with one reportedly crashing near the barracks. The PAF has not publicly disclosed the exact sequence of events, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Philippine Air Force Grounds SF-260 Fleet After Crash

Following the incident, the Philippine Air Force temporarily grounded all remaining SF-260 aircraft as a precautionary measure. Response teams secured the crash site and carried out initial assessments.

The PAF confirmed that both aircraft crashed inside the air base and that no casualties were reported on the ground.

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The identities of the four pilots have been withheld at their families' request. The Air Force said it was coordinating assistance for the bereaved families and appealed to the public to respect their privacy.

Previous Fatal Crashes Involving SF-260 Aircraft

The October 23 crash follows earlier fatal incidents involving SF-260 aircraft in the Philippines. In May 2026, two pilots were killed when an SF-260 crashed in a mountainous area in the country's northern region. Another fatal incident involving the aircraft was reported in 2023.

The SF-260, manufactured by Italian company SIAI-Marchetti, is a light, single-engine, propeller-driven aircraft used primarily for pilot training and qualification. The aircraft has also seen limited combat use, including during military operations in Marawi in 2017.

Investigation Underway Into Cause Of Crash

The crash is a setback for the Philippine military's pilot-training fleet, which operates amid funding constraints. While reports have described the aircraft as jets, the SF-260 is a propeller-driven trainer, not a jet aircraft.

The Philippine Air Force has yet to release further details about what led to the crash. Investigators are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether a mid-air collision occurred.