Video: Passengers Flee Down Evacuation Slide After Saudi Plane Catches Fire While Landing At Peshawar Airport

A Saudi Airlines plane caught fire while landing at the Peshawar airport on Thursday, Pakistan Observer reported, citing local media.

According to local media reports, the fire broke out due to a problem with the landing gear.

In the video of the incident which surfaced on social media passengers can be seen fleeing down through the evacuation slide and running away from the plane on the tarmac with their handbags.

#BreakingNews

Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar! Saudi airline Plan took fire 🔥!



Passengers jumped out of the plane and attendants screamed due to the emergency landing of Saudi Airlines, passengers were being safely evacuated, 10 people were slightly injured during the landing,

Upon arrival at Peshawar Airport earlier today, Saudi Airlines 792 experienced smoke and subsequently a fire in the left landing gear while maneuvering in a loop near the runway.

The Air Traffic Controller promptly communicated the incident to the pilot,



The Air Traffic Controller promptly communicated the incident to the pilot, and… pic.twitter.com/ytB7qGcx8A — Global Defense Insight (@Defense_Talks) July 11, 2024

As per reports, despite the blaze, no casualties have been reported.

All crew and passengers were evacuated safely.

The fire was eventually doused by the Civil Aviation Authority and fire brigade officials.