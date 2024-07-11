Video: Passengers Flee Down Evacuation Slide After Saudi Plane Catches Fire While Landing At Peshawar Airport

A Saudi Airlines plane caught fire while landing at the Peshawar airport on Thursday, Pakistan Observer reported, citing local media.
According to local media reports, the fire broke out due to a problem with the landing gear.
In the video of the incident which surfaced on social media passengers can be seen fleeing down through the evacuation slide and running away from the plane on the tarmac with their handbags.
Watch the video here:
Read Also
Boeing Crash-Landing VIDEO: FedEx Airlines Cargo Plane Nosedives at Istanbul Airport After Landing...
As per reports, despite the blaze, no casualties have been reported.
All crew and passengers were evacuated safely.
The fire was eventually doused by the Civil Aviation Authority and fire brigade officials.