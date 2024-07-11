 Video: Passengers Flee Down Evacuation Slide After Saudi Plane Catches Fire While Landing At Peshawar Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVideo: Passengers Flee Down Evacuation Slide After Saudi Plane Catches Fire While Landing At Peshawar Airport

Video: Passengers Flee Down Evacuation Slide After Saudi Plane Catches Fire While Landing At Peshawar Airport

As per reports, despite the blaze, no casualties have been reported

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
X

A Saudi Airlines plane caught fire while landing at the Peshawar airport on Thursday, Pakistan Observer reported, citing local media.

According to local media reports, the fire broke out due to a problem with the landing gear.

In the video of the incident which surfaced on social media passengers can be seen fleeing down through the evacuation slide and running away from the plane on the tarmac with their handbags.

Watch the video here:

Read Also
Boeing Crash-Landing VIDEO: FedEx Airlines Cargo Plane Nosedives at Istanbul Airport After Landing...
article-image

As per reports, despite the blaze, no casualties have been reported.

All crew and passengers were evacuated safely.

The fire was eventually doused by the Civil Aviation Authority and fire brigade officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Passengers Flee Down Evacuation Slide After Saudi Plane Catches Fire While Landing At...

Video: Passengers Flee Down Evacuation Slide After Saudi Plane Catches Fire While Landing At...

Study In Australia: Griffith University Invites Applications For International Postgraduate Research...

Study In Australia: Griffith University Invites Applications For International Postgraduate Research...

New York Viral Video: Drunk Driver Slams Into Long Island Nail Salon Killing NYPD Cop & 3 Others

New York Viral Video: Drunk Driver Slams Into Long Island Nail Salon Killing NYPD Cop & 3 Others

Canadian Police Arrest 25-Yr-Old Indian Man For Groping 12 People In Waterpark; Visuals Surface

Canadian Police Arrest 25-Yr-Old Indian Man For Groping 12 People In Waterpark; Visuals Surface

Indian Medical Students In Ukraine Aid Kyiv Hospital Amid Conflict

Indian Medical Students In Ukraine Aid Kyiv Hospital Amid Conflict