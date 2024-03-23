Video: Man Removes Severed Leg Of Person Killed By Train, Sniffs And Walks With It On California Street

X

A man was arrested in California on Friday for removing the severed leg of a person fatally struck by a train.

According to the police, the incident took place at the local Amtrak station in Wasco, located approximately 25 miles northwest of Bakersfield, where the man removed the limb from the tracks.

The disturbing video of the incident doing rounds on social media shows the man inspecting and even sniffing the leg on the sidewalk, seemingly unfazed by the presence of law enforcement and onlookers capturing the scene. Despite the arrival of police and the attention of bystanders, the man casually walked away with the leg in hand as officers moved to apprehend him.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Resendo Tellez, was taken into custody for multiple outstanding warrants and for tampering with evidence at the scene, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier that morning, a pedestrian had been struck by a train at the station, resulting in a fatality and the severing of their leg. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.