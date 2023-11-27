Video: Indian Envoy Taranjit Sandhu Heckled By Khalistan Supporters In NYC Gurudwara

Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, heckled at NYC Gurdwara | X/@rpsinghkhalsa

In yet another provocative action by the Khalistani elements in New York, Khalistani supporters speaking the language of the banned separatist organisation Sikh For Justice (SFJ), tried to heckle the Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, over the issue of killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and alleged attempt at the life of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun is a designated terrorist by India. The incident took place at the Hicksville Gurdwara in New York.

Recently, reports claimed that the US had warned India over attempts to eliminate of assassinate Pannun in New York. However, there was no reaction from India over the issue.

Talking of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, leader of the separatist Khalistani movement and head of Surrey Gurdwara in Canada, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Canada on September 19. However, a massive row erupted between Canada and India after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this year alleged that "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of Nijjar.

The statements by the Canadian Prime Minister sparked a massive controversy and led to tensed Canada-India relations. India denied all allegations and called the accusations as "baseless and false."

"Privileged to join the local Sangat, including from Afghanistan, at Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island in celebrating Gurpurab- listened to Kirtan, spoke about Guru Nanak’s everlasting message of togetherness, unity, & equality, partook langar, and sought blessings for all," Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu had posted on X about his visit to the Gurdwara.

