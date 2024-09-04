 VIDEO: In Singapore, PM Modi Flaunts Drumming Skills Before Indian Diaspora
PM Modi tried his hands at 'dhol' and displayed his drumming skills while the excited Indian diaspora cheered for him. A video of the heartwarming moment has also gone viral on social media.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi plays dhol in Singapore after his arrival in the country on Wednesday, September 4 | X | ANI

Singapore, September 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Singapore on Wednesday, as part of his two-nation tour and was given a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora on arrival. PM Modi also shared some light moments with the Indian community, even as they came in large numbers to welcome him on arrival to the Southeast Asian nation.

Among other viral clips, PM Modi could be seen giving autographs to one of the individuals while others are trying to click selfies and photos with him. A woman also tied rakhi to PM Modi's wrist, amidst cheers from the excited crowd.

Notably, this is PM Modi's fifth official visit to Singapore. Prior to this, he wrapped up a visit to Brunei, the first visit by an Indian PM for a bilateral visit. Accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials, PM Modi will be holding key meetings with Singapore's top leadership including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

article-image

Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India's reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti make our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties."

PM Modi is set to receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on September 5 and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Singapore PM Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will host separate meetings for PM Modi.

PM Modi will also participate in a business roundtable with Singaporean business leaders organised by the Singapore Business Federation, where he will interact with Singapore's semiconductor ecosystem players and engage students from Singapore in the India Ready Talent Programme, who did internships in India and the Odisha World Skills Centre interns in companies in Singapore.

