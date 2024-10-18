 Video: Fugitive Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik Meets LeT Terrorist Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi In Lahore
A video surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showing Naik sharing a warm embrace with the terrorist. The meeting allegedly took place in Lahore, Pakistan.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Fugitive Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik in Pakistan | X | @shubhamViral

Fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who arrived in Pakistan on September 30 on a month-long visit, was seen getting a warm welcome by the commander of UN designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). A video surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showing Naik sharing a warm embrace with terrorists Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi, Muhammad Harris Dar and others in Lahore.

The meeting allegedly took place in Lahore, Pakistan.


Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and his son are on a visit to Pakistan and his arrival in Pakistan was welcomed and aided by the government of Pakistan.

Zakir Naik, who fled India after his name cropped up in the investigations related to a terror attack in Bangladesh in 2016, is believed to be living in Malaysia. In Pakistan, Zakir Naik has met several top Pakistani politicians including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Investigating agencies in India are on the lookout for Naik over charges of alleged money laundering. The controversial preacher is also accused of delivering "inciting" lectures and promoting "extremism."

Zakir Naik has been delivering lectures across Pakistan and has been speaking to Pakistani media and YouTubers.

India's Response To Zakir Naik In Pakistan

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, at an earlier press conference, when asked about Zakir Naik's visit to Pakistan, said, "We have seen reports that he has been fitted into Pakistan and warmly welcomed there."

"It is not surprising to us that an Indian fugitive has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. It is disappointing and condemnable but not surprising," the MEA spokesperson added.

