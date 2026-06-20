Video: Deadly Blaze Engulfs Dominican Republic Luxury Resort, Forcing Evacuation Of 1,700 Tourists | X @volcaholic1

Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic): A large fire almost completely destroyed a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic on Friday, forcing the evacuation of almost 1,700 tourists, authorities said.

Local media reported an Italian tourist died in the fire and several other tourists required medical assistance.

The Viva Dominicus Beach by Wyndham resort is located in Bayahibe, a popular destination for US and international tourists on the Dominican Republic's southeastern coast.

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Authorities reported about 1,690 tourists had to be evacuated from the resort to other hotels and nearby housing facilities because of the massive blaze.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation and the country's Emergency Operations Centre said it appeared the “fire spread rapidly” due to wind and because part of the resort's roof was made of thatch.

Viva Wyndham's other nearby resort, the Dominicus Palace, was not damaged by the fire and was operating as normal, the centre said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)