Video: 2 Dead, 11 Rescued After Turkish Commercial Vessel Catches Fire, Sinks In Black Sea | X @clashreport

Bucharest: Romanian authorities said on Monday that two people have died after a fire on a commercial vessel which later sank in the Black Sea. Eleven crew members were rescued.

Romania's Coast Guard was alerted at around 11 am local time, the Interior Ministry said. The vessel was in Romania's exclusive economic zone, about 55 kilometres south of Sfantul Gheorghe in Tulcea County.

The ministry did not identify the cause of the fire.

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Romanian news channels reported that the ship was a Turkish vessel carrying grain and had been struck by a drone southeast of a Black Sea oil platform. Authorities did not confirm those reports.

“Eleven crew members have been rescued. Two deceased individuals have also been located,” the ministry said, adding that a helicopter had airlifted injured people using a winch so they could receive emergency medical care.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)