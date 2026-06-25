 Venezuela Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 164, As Deadly Twin Earthquakes Rock The Country, 971 Injured | Video
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Venezuela Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 164, As Deadly Twin Earthquakes Rock The Country, 971 Injured | Video

Two powerful earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela, killing at least 164 people and injuring 971, according to Acting President Delcy Rodríguez. The quakes, among the strongest in over a century, caused widespread evacuations and were felt across neighbouring regions, including Brazil’s Amazon.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 25, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Venezuela Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 164, As Deadly Twin Earthquakes Rock The Country, 971 Injured | Video
Venezuela Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 164, As Deadly Twin Earthquakes Rock The Country, 971 Injured | Video | X

Caracas: At least 164 people have died, and 971 were injured after a pair of powerful quakes rocked Venezuela, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Thursday.

The acting president had said earlier that at least 32 people had died after Wednesday evening's 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes, and that the toll was expected to rise.

The quakes were among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century and could be felt throughout the region. Buildings were evacuated in places as far away as Brazil's Amazon, about 1,700 kilometres (1,050 miles) from Venezuela's capital, Caracas. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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