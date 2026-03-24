US–Israel–Iran War: Video Shows Direct Hit In Tel Aviv As Iran Missile Barrage Breaches Air Defences

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Iran launched a fresh wave of missile strikes today, targeting central Israel, with a direct hit reported in Tel Aviv. The barrage marked a major escalation on Day 25 of the ongoing conflict, raising concerns over evolving strike capabilities and civilian safety.

Multiple Impact Sites, Civilians Injured

According to Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom, at least six civilians were lightly wounded across four separate impact sites in Tel Aviv. Authorities confirmed multiple strikes in densely populated areas, intensifying fears over urban vulnerability.

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Severe Damage Caught On Camera

Dramatic visuals from the ground showed extensive destruction, including partially collapsed building facades, charred vehicles, and thick black smoke rising from impact zones. Emergency responders were seen rushing to the sites as bystanders gathered amid the chaos, highlighting the scale of the attack.

New Missile Variant Suspected

Officials believe the strike may have involved a new medium-range ballistic missile or a cluster-style warhead. Preliminary assessments suggest the weapon dispersed three to four large submunitions, each weighing around 100 kilograms, across central Israel potentially designed to overwhelm defence systems.

Air Defence Breach Raises Alarm

According to media reports, the latest barrage is believed to have penetrated Israel’s Iron Dome system for the first time in weeks.