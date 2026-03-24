US–Israel-Iran War News: : JD Vance–Kushner Iran Talks In Islamabad? Here’s What White House Said

JD Vance–Kushner Iran Talks In Islamabad? Here’s What White House Said | X @ANI

The White House has played down reports suggesting a possible meeting between US officials and Iran in Islamabad, saying no concrete decision has been made yet. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that ongoing diplomatic efforts remain “sensitive” and should not be treated as final until formally announced.

White House Urges Caution Amid Speculation

Responding to query asked by ANI, Karoline Leavitt said reports claiming that US Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, and former adviser Jared Kushner could meet Iranian officials are premature.

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“These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press,” she said, adding that the situation remains “fluid.”

Backchannel Efforts Underway?

According to reports cited by The Times of Israel, mediating countries are attempting to arrange a meeting between US and Iranian officials in Islamabad, possibly within days. However, there has been no official confirmation from Washington so far.

US Officials Express Confidence In Diplomacy

Amid the uncertainty, US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum expressed confidence in former President Donald Trump’s ability to strike a deal with Iran. He said Trump’s engagement could lead to a favourable outcome, calling him a “dealmaker-in-chief.”

Oil Markets React To Strait Of Hormuz Tensions

With the Strait of Hormuz facing disruptions, global energy markets have shown volatility. However, Brent crude prices dropped 10.9% to settle at $99.94 after briefly nearing $120 last week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 1.1%, marking its strongest single-day gain since the conflict began.