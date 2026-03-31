US–Iran–Israel War: Washington Is Burning ₹8,455 Crore Daily, Total Cost Hits Whopping ₹2.63 Lakh Crore; Check Full Cost Break-Up Here

The United States is spending nearly ₹8,455 crore per day on its ongoing conflict with Iran, with total expenditure crossing ₹2.63 lakh crore in just 31 days, according to estimates based on data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

₹9.8 Lakh Spent Every Second

The scale of spending is staggering, with the US reportedly burning through nearly ₹9.8 lakh every second as the conflict continues to escalate without signs of an immediate resolution.

Breakdown Of Daily War Expenses

The daily expenditure of around ₹8,455 crore is spread across multiple military operations

Munitions & Missiles: ₹3,040 crore/day (Tomahawk missiles, JDAM bombs, precision weapons)

Air Operations: ₹2,327 crore/day (fighter sorties, bombers, refuelling, reconnaissance)

Naval Operations: ₹1,472 crore/day (carrier groups, submarines, destroyers)

Missile Defence: ₹902 crore/day (THAAD, Patriot, Aegis systems)

Intelligence & Cyber: ₹427 crore/day (satellites, cyber ops, surveillance)

Personnel & Logistics: ₹285 crore/day (troops, supply chains, medical support)

Track the live cost of the war : https://militaryspend.org/us-iran-war

Conflict Enters Second Month

The war, which began on February 28 under President Donald Trump, has now entered its second month, with costs steadily rising as operations continue across air, sea, and cyber domains.

No Immediate End In Sight

With continued military deployments and sustained operations, experts warn that the financial burden on American taxpayers will keep increasing if the conflict prolongs further.