US–Iran–Israel War: ‘Strait Of Hormuz Must Remain Closed,’ Says Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei In 1st Remark

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei | File Pic

Amid escalating tensions within West Asia, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in his first statement since his appointment, said that the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed as leverage against the US and that attacks on Middle Eastern neighbours will continue.

“We believe in friendship with our neighbours, but we will target the American bases and will inevitably continue,” he said.

Khamenei's statement was read on state television on Thursday by a news anchor. He also warned that US military bases could be attacked if they remain operational in the region. “All US bases should be immediately closed in the region,” he said.

Khamenei also vowed to avenge those killed in the war and claimed that Iran would “obtain compensation” from its enemy. He said that if it refuses to do so, Iran will “take from its assets” or destroy them to the same extent. “We will not forget the revenge for the blood of the martyrs,” he said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had expressed strong discontent over the appointment of Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, as the Supreme Leader of Iran.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he is “not happy” with Iran’s choice of leader. “I don’t believe he can live in peace,” Trump said.

Iran has effectively choked off traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any vessel attempting to pass through the strategic waterway could be targeted.

Meanwhile, the United States–Israel military campaign against Iran entered its 13th day, with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commanders.