US–Iran–Israel War: Oil Storage Facilities Hit At Oman’s Salalah Port

X

Salalah: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, an unmanned aircraft struck fuel infrastructure at Oman’s Salalah port on Wednesday, according to state media, as the Iranian campaign against Gulf logistical hubs continues in response to U.S. and Israeli military operations.

Several drones were successfully intercepted and shot down. However, others struck fuel tanks within the port facility. Authorities confirmed that no casualties have been reported in the attack. Visuals show thick plumes of smoke rising from the southern section of the harbour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Salalah port is located on the Arabian Sea and had been operating as a vital alternative to the now-obstructed Strait of Hormuz. Iran and its allied forces have effectively choked off traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any vessel attempting to pass through the strategic waterway could be targeted.

Iran has maintained a consistent strategy of targeting energy production and storage sites throughout the Gulf states.

Meanwhile, theUnited States-Israel military campaign against Iran entered its 12th day with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commander.