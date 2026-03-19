US–Iran–Israel War: Israel Claims Killing Of Iran Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib In Tehran Strike

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib, a senior cleric and security official, who served since 2021 and was recently killed in a reported Israeli strike in Tehran | X

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 19: The Israel Defense Forces announced that they killed Esmaeil Khatib, the Iranian Minister of Intelligence.

IDF claims targeted strike in Tehran

The IDF said that Khatib operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022–2023).

🔴ELIMINATED: Esmaeil Khatib, the Iranian terrorist regime Minister of Intelligence, in a targeted strike in Tehran.



Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, including the arrest & killing of protestors and led terrorist activities against… pic.twitter.com/654lpYCZ1c — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 18, 2026

In a post on X, the IDF said on Wednesday, "ELIMINATED: Esmaeil Khatib, the Iranian terrorist regime Minister of Intelligence, in a targeted strike in Tehran. Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, including the arrest & killing of protestors and led terrorist activities against Israelis & Americans around the world. Similarly, he operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022–2023). The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence possesses advanced intelligence capabilities, overseeing surveillance, espionage, and the execution of covert operations worldwide, particularly against Israeli and Iranian citizens."

Trump attends transfer of US personnel killed in crash

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump departed for Dover Air Force Base, where he'll attend the dignified transfer of six American heroes killed in the crash of a refuelling aircraft as part of Operation Epic Fury.

CENTCOM reports strikes on Iranian targets

The US military's combat command responsible for operations in the Middle East, also known as CENTCOM, shared an update on its war against Iran, saying it has struck more than 7,800 targets and damaged or destroyed more than 120 Iranian vessels.

"CENTCOM forces are striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime's security apparatus, prioritising locations that pose an imminent threat," it said.

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Condolences from Iran’s leadership

Mojtaba Khamenei, the new leader of Iran, expressed condolences on the death of Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and the Leader's Representative in that Council.

With deep sorrow, I received the grievous news of the martyrdom of Dr. Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and the Leader’s Representative in that Council, along with the martyrdom of his worthy son and several of his colleagues. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) March 18, 2026

He was a man of knowledge, foresight & wisdom. He was committed & possessed diverse experience in political, military, security, cultural & administrative fields. Nearly 5 decades of active service at different levels in the Islamic system had shaped him into an eminent figure. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) March 18, 2026

Without a doubt, the assassination of such a figure attests to his importance and the enmity harbored by the enemies of Islam toward him. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) March 18, 2026

In a series of posts on X, he said, "With deep sorrow, I received the grievous news of the martyrdom of Dr. Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and the Leader's Representative in that Council, along with the martyrdom of his worthy son and several of his colleagues. He was a man of knowledge, foresight & wisdom. He was committed & possessed diverse experience in political, military, security, cultural & administrative fields. Nearly 5 decades of active service at different levels in the Islamic system had shaped him into an eminent figure. Without a doubt, the assassination of such a figure attests to his importance and the enmity harboured by the enemies of Islam toward him."

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)