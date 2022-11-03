Use Your Common Sense Day 2022: Here are some hilarious memes you can send to wish your dear ones

Use your common sense day | Canstockphotos.com

Had common sense really been so common, we wouldn’t have a day to commemorate which tells people to make use of their logic. Are we complaining though? A 100 percent not because it also gives us a leeway to drop little hints for those who don’t really use their brains to grow up.

If you still did not catch it, November 4 is 'Use your common sense day'.

Well, we have Mike Gordon to thank to for he [fortunately] was on a mission to promote common sense. He believed that too often, we humans make impulsive decisions without thinking through properly. Gordon wanted everyone to step back and consider all options before making a decision. He totally vouched for believing out gut instinct because they are almost always right!

The good Samaritan may not like to hear that we have since his expedition, not come really far, especially since internet and social media. People who barely use their common sense and are supremely entitled have found a larger community online.

Nonetheless, let’s take Gordon’s quest ahead by sharing these little memes with those who genuinely need to start using their brains:

1) This gem of an analogy should be shared with those who really need to use their common sense

Minnion common sense meme | Twitter

2) Here's how you should response every time someone ignores a glaring red flag in someone, especially your best friend when choosing their partners

Screengrab of a cartoon show with meme caption | Social media

3) Was your [dino]shower thought you had recently this? Wouldn't be surprising if it was.

4) Choicest collection of Someecards that hit the right spot in making you understand why exactly common sense is most cherished

5) When someone says something extremely insensible, just say, "Excuse me please..." followed with this. It will either make them cry or go quiet and the latter is a win for you!

Office meme | Twitter

6) Pennywise pound foolish? Does not seem like it, he had his devious plans figured out

IT meme | Pinterest