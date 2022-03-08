Use terms like 'conflict' or 'military offensive', not ‘war’ or ‘invasion’: United Nations to staff

In an apparent move to avoid angering powerful member state Russia, the Union Nations (UN) has banned its staff from calling the situation in Ukraine as a “war” or “invasion”. Instead, UN staff have been instructed to use the terms “conflict” or “military offensive”, an alleged email sent to the staff on Monday revealed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The alleged email, shared on Twitter by Irish Times reporter Naomi O'Really, said: "Some specific examples of language to use/not use at the moment: [Use] "conflict" or "military offensive" and NOT "war" or "invasion" when referring to the situation in Ukraine." "(Use) Ukraine, NOT the Ukraine. Kyiv, and NOT Keiv. Zelenskyy, and NOT Zelensky," it added.

It further said, "This is an important reminder that we, as international civil servants, have a responsibility to be impartial. It is particularly important during a crisis such as this one."

In another specific recommendation, the UN has allegedly asked it staff to NOT add the Ukrainian flag to their personal or official social media accounts or websites.

Meanwhile, Martin Griffiths, the Undersecretary-General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs on Monday called on both parties of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to allow safe passage for civilians to leave areas with active hostilities.

"The parties [of the conflict] must take constant care to spare civilians and civilian homes and infrastructure in their military operations. This includes allowing safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis, in the direction they choose," Griffiths was quoted as saying during a presser.

The United Nations is seeking a system of stable communication with the parties to the conflict in Ukraine to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid, he said.

"[W]e urgently need a system of constant communication with parties to the conflict and assurances to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid. A humanitarian notification system can support the delivery of aid at the scale needed," Griffiths added.

These remarks come as Russian and Ukrainian negotiators on Monday failed to achieve significant results during their third round of peace talks held in Belarus.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 09:34 PM IST