US: YouTuber Famous For Drag Racing Content Dies In High-Speed BMW Car Crash In New York; Videos Show Deadly Accident & Wreckage

Andre Beadle, a 25-year-old influencer and YouTuber renowned for his drag-racing content, tragically lost his life in a car accident early Wednesday on Nassau Expressway in Queens, New York. Known online as 1Stockf30, Beadle was driving a 2023 BMW eastbound at high speed when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, veering off the road and hitting a metal pole, as confirmed by New York police.

Emergency responders arrived at approximately 1:12 am and transported Beadle to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, as reported by NDTV. The Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate the crash.

Visuals Of High-Speed Crash Surface Online

Videos of the exact moments of the high-speed crash that killed the 25-year-old YouTuber have surfaced on the internet. Another visual that has gone viral on the internet shows the car completely wrecked after the horrific accident.

With a following of 59,500 subscribers on YouTube and nearly 250,000 followers on Instagram, Beadle built a reputation for his videos featuring high-speed street racing and high-performance cars. One of his recent videos, titled “I'm bringing the M240 back to the streets + Trackhawk vs 1Stock Corvette $10,000 race,” showcased him preparing his BMW for an upcoming race. Some of his videos included disclaimers encouraging viewers to “follow the road code and drive with care,” acknowledging the risks associated with racing.

In June, Beadle shared an incident where he had previously crashed his BMW while driving at an astonishing speed of 170 mph, underscoring the inherent dangers of his passion for speed. His latest crash brings a tragic end to his journey as a prominent figure in the street racing community.

Memorial Gathering Planned At Haffen Park

In honour of Beadle’s life, a memorial gathering is planned for Friday, November 8, at 4:30 pm at Haffen Park. Fans and supporters are invited to bring balloons and join in celebrating his legacy. A tribute post shared on his Instagram account described Beadle as “driven by passion” and “fueled by the thrill,” adding a heartfelt message: “May you find the ultimate track among the stars.” His followers and fellow enthusiasts have been expressing their condolences, remembering him as a “young legend” who embraced life’s thrills.