US warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he had warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of unprecedented US sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine.

A day after talking for two hours by video link, Biden said he had told Putin the United States would retaliate with sanctions "like none he's ever seen" in the event of a Russian assault on Ukraine.

"I made it very clear, if in fact, he invades Ukraine, there will be severe consequences, severe economic consequences like none he's ever seen or ever have been seen," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden said that in addition to economic measures, a new Russian attack on Ukraine would trigger a bolstered US military presence on the territory of NATO allies in eastern Europe.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:00 PM IST