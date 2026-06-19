US Vice President JD Vance’s Switzerland Visit For Iran Nuclear Talks Delayed As White House Cites Logistical Issues | file pic

Washington: The White House says Vice President JD Vance isn't leaving Thursday for Switzerland to lead a new round of talks with Iran about its nuclear programme, citing difficult logistics for negotiations meant to add details to an agreement signed by President Donald Trump a day ago.

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Talks logistics not finalised

The White House said in a statement that plans for the technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity.

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