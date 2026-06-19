 US Vice President JD Vance’s Switzerland Visit For Iran Nuclear Talks Delayed As White House Cites Logistical Issues
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US Vice President JD Vance’s Switzerland Visit For Iran Nuclear Talks Delayed As White House Cites Logistical Issues

The JD Vance will not travel to Switzerland on Thursday to lead new nuclear talks with Iran, as the White House cited logistical difficulties. The discussions aim to refine details of an agreement recently signed by Donald Trump. The White House said plans for technical-level talks remain unfinished, though the US delegation is ready to depart when feasible.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 19, 2026, 07:34 AM IST
US Vice President JD Vance’s Switzerland Visit For Iran Nuclear Talks Delayed As White House Cites Logistical Issues
US Vice President JD Vance’s Switzerland Visit For Iran Nuclear Talks Delayed As White House Cites Logistical Issues | file pic

Washington: The White House says Vice President JD Vance isn't leaving Thursday for Switzerland to lead a new round of talks with Iran about its nuclear programme, citing difficult logistics for negotiations meant to add details to an agreement signed by President Donald Trump a day ago.

Talks logistics not finalised

The White House said in a statement that plans for the technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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