US, UK, Australia issue notices warning citizens against traveling to Sri Lanka

Amid the ongoing unrest in Sri Lanka owing to its economic crisis, the United States on Wednesday advised its citizens against travelling to the island nation, pointing to the fuel and medicine shortages there, besides the COVID-19 and terror threats.

"Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 and fuel and medicine shortages. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism," State Department said in its latest travel advisory which has now been placed on Level 3.

"Sri Lanka is experiencing shortages of fuel and cooking gas as well as some medicines and essential food items, due to the ongoing economic situation in country. There have recently been protests over the economic situation and queues at gas stations, grocery stores, and some pharmacies. Protests have occurred throughout the country and have mostly been peaceful. In some instances, police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters," the advisory said.

In addition, the US State Department's travel advisory included warnings about risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Sri Lanka due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country.

"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers," the advisory cautioned.

Finally, the State Department's advisory also included warnings about "terrorist" threats, recalling the deadly Easter Bombings in the country.

"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas," the advisory warned.

Multiple countries, including the US, UK and Australia have issued travel warnings for Sri Lanka as a result of ongoing protests.

Australia has warned that public demonstrations are occurring throughout Sri Lanka and a Public Emergency can be declared, and curfews imposed with limited notice.

“Avoid demonstrations and events that draw large groups. Carry relevant travel and identification documents with you at all times. Follow the advice of local authorities and monitor the media for updates. You may experience disruption to fuel supply and planned, lengthy power outages. Import delays may impact your ability to access some medicines and food items,” Australians have been warned.

The UK has said that the economic situation is deteriorating in Sri Lanka with shortages of basic necessities including medicines, fuel and food because of a shortage of hard currency to pay for imports.

“There may be long queues at grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies. Local authorities may impose the rationing of electricity, resulting in power outages. There have been a number of protests since 31 March 2022. There are reports that further protests are likely to take place across the island. The Government of Sri Lanka may impose local restrictions at short notice. You should be vigilant, avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings, and follow the advice of the local authorities,” the UK Foreign Office said.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:28 AM IST