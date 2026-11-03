US To Mediate Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks In Abu Dhabi On November 10–11 As Trump Administration Pushes For End To War |

Washington: The United States will mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Monday (local time), as the Trump administration steps up diplomatic efforts to secure an end to the ongoing war.

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In a post on X, Witkoff said the discussions would focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts and the next steps towards a peace agreement.

“The United States will mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, advancing President Trump’s mission to end the war,” Witkoff said.

He further announced that American negotiators would meet representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO in Brussels later this week to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe's post-war security architecture and economic opportunities to support the country's reconstruction.

“Additionally, American negotiators will meet this week in Brussels with representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the EU, and NATO to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe’s post-war security architecture, and economic opportunities to support Ukraine’s reconstruction,” he said.

Witkoff said Washington intended to build on the progress made during previous engagements in Kyiv, Oslo and St. Petersburg, expressing hope for a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.

“We look forward to building on the progress made in Kyiv, Oslo, and St. Petersburg toward a comprehensive, durable peace agreement that delivers lasting security for generations to come,” he added.

The announcement comes amid renewed concerns over the possibility of further Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Kyiv had intelligence indicating that Moscow was preparing a fresh massive assault, primarily targeting energy and logistics facilities.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy warned that Russia could take advantage of international attention being focused on the US midterm elections to intensify its attacks on Ukraine.

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“We have intel that Russia is preparing a new massive attack on our country – primarily targeting energy and logistics,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine's air defence requirements, including Patriot missiles, could be overlooked amid the US elections.

He urged Washington and other international partners to increase pressure on Moscow, particularly by targeting its oil and gas revenues, to prevent Russia from benefiting economically while the war continues.

“We must not play games with Russia’s oil or gas revenues. We must put pressure on Russia in such a way that it has no alternative but to end this war. America can do this,” he said.

The developments also come amid reports of cyberattacks targeting emergency alert systems in both countries. According to Fox News, Ukraine's air raid alert application was compromised, resulting in false warnings about chemical and radiation threats being circulated to mobile phones. Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations separately reported a cyberattack on its mobile application that allowed attackers to distribute false public safety information.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)