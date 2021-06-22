US to allocate 5.5 crore vax doses globally

Lalit K Jha

Washington

The US has announced its plan to allocate 5.5 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to the rest of the world as the second tranche, including 1.6 core jabs to 18 Asian nations such as India, Pakistan and Nepal, as part of the Biden administration’s bid to end the pandemic globally.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced the plan for the first 2.50 crore vaccine doses that the US has already started shipping. Of the 55 million (5.50 crore) vaccine doses announced on Monday as the second tranche, 16 million (1.6 cr) has been allocated for 18 Asian nations such as India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afgha­n­i­stan, Maldives and Bhutan.

The White House fact sheet did not provide exact figures for how many doses would be sent to each country. It only gave estimates for regions in general.

The Biden-Harris administration has so far allocated 80 million doses of America’s own vaccine supply which President Joe Biden had pledged to allocate by June-end as part of its efforts to end the pandemic globally.

Dashboard

-- Pakistan to buy 1.3 crore Pfizer vaccines

-- Travel curbs to ease for fully vaccinated Canadians

-- Vietnamese’s capital Hanoi resumes in-store services of restaurants, salons

-- New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15, but will have to wait turn

-- North Korea tells WHO it has detected no virus cases

Young adults less likely to take Covid shots: US CDC

Younger adults in the US are more hesitant to take vaccines against the Covid than older adults, as per two new studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Factors like income and education may affect vaccine hesitancy, the NYT reported. The first study looked at vaccination coverage among adults in the US between Dec 14, 2020 and May 22, 2021. The findings revealed 57% of adults had received at least one dose, by May 22.