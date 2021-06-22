US to allocate 5.5 crore vax doses globally

Lalit K Jha
Washington
The US has announced its plan to allocate 5.5 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to the rest of the world as the second tranche, including 1.6 core jabs to 18 Asian nations such as India, Pakistan and Nepal, as part of the Biden administration’s bid to end the pandemic globally.
Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced the plan for the first 2.50 crore vaccine doses that the US has already started shipping. Of the 55 million (5.50 crore) vaccine doses announced on Monday as the second tranche, 16 million (1.6 cr) has been allocated for 18 Asian nations such as India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives and Bhutan.
The White House fact sheet did not provide exact figures for how many doses would be sent to each country. It only gave estimates for regions in general.
The Biden-Harris administration has so far allocated 80 million doses of America’s own vaccine supply which President Joe Biden had pledged to allocate by June-end as part of its efforts to end the pandemic globally.
Dashboard
-- Pakistan to buy 1.3 crore Pfizer vaccines
-- Travel curbs to ease for fully vaccinated Canadians
-- Vietnamese’s capital Hanoi resumes in-store services of restaurants, salons
-- New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15, but will have to wait turn
-- North Korea tells WHO it has detected no virus cases
Young adults less likely to take Covid shots: US CDC
Younger adults in the US are more hesitant to take vaccines against the Covid than older adults, as per two new studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Factors like income and education may affect vaccine hesitancy, the NYT reported. The first study looked at vaccination coverage among adults in the US between Dec 14, 2020 and May 22, 2021. The findings revealed 57% of adults had received at least one dose, by May 22.
On track to end lockdown on July 19: British minister
The UK is on track to lift all Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on July 19 as the data on deaths and hospitalisation from coronavirus looks "encouraging", the UK's health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. “We are on track for the opening on July 19 and we will watch vigilantly, we will look at the data in particular at the start of next week," Hancock told the BBC.
American Academy to send co-ventilators to India
A non-profit yoga and meditation body in the US has announced to support India during the pandemic by supplying co-ventilators to the country. The announcement was made by American Academy for Yoga and Meditation (AAYM) during celebrations of International Yoga Day on Monday, attended, among others, by V Murleedharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs.
Help wanted: Labour crisis shocks California restaurants
Los Angeles: Sherry Villanueva’s family of Santa Barbara restaurants employed 350 people before the pandemic took hold and darkened dining rooms across California. Now, with the state’s economy officially reopened, 250 workers are back on the job. Villanueva would hire 100 more if she could — but she can’t find people to take the openings. “We are in the midst of a very severe labour shortage,” said Villanueva, owner and managing partner of Acme Hospitality, which operates 8 eateries in the popular seaside destination, though 2 remain closed. With staffs stretched paper-napkin thin, the employees “are doing the job of 2 people.” California fully reopened its economy on June 15 and did away with limits on capacity at restaurants, retail stores and other businesses.
Go to India or somewhere, to US: Duterte
Singapore: In a public address on Monday, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said the country is facing a national emergency and “we must triple our efforts” to contain the virus, according to media reports from Manila.
“Don’t get me wrong. There is a crisis being faced in this country. There is a national emergency. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, I will have you arrested. And I will inject the vaccine in your butt. You are pests. We are already suffering and you’re adding to the burden. So all you Filipinos listening, watch out. Don’t force my hand into it. I have a strong arm for that. Nobody likes it. But if you won’t get vaccinated, leave the Philippines. Go to India if you want or somewhere — to America. But as long as you are here and you are a human being that can carry the virus, get yourself vaccinated,” Duterte said.
