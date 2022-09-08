US: Teen goes on shooting spree in Memphis, posts live video on Facebook |

A 19-year-old black American suspect who posted videos of his actions on Facebook reported many shootings in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday night (US time), according to authorities.

Ezekiel Kelly has since been taken into custody, according to a Fox13 report that cited the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office. After crashing his car close to Ivan Road and Hodges Road, he was taken into custody.

Everyone in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road shelter in place and stay in the doors. pic.twitter.com/tgEhMveEGF — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

“Be on the lookout for a male Black … who is responsible for multiple shootings. We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where he is now," the Memphis Police Department had said in a tweet.

“Everyone in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road shelter in place and stay in the doors," it had earlier said. In a Facebook Live video seen by Fox13, the man claimed to have shot five people.

The man appears to walk into an AutoZone store, pointed a gun at another man, and pulled the trigger.