US: Shocking Video Shows Alleged Venezuelan Gang Storming With Heavy Guns & Pistols Inside Apartment In Aurora, Colorado

The heavily armed mob outside the apartment in Aurora, Colorado | X/ @vicentearenastv

Denver: A disturbing video surfaced on Wednesday, showing a heavily-armed mob terrorising an apartment in Aurora, Colorado.

The footage show a man in a hoodie, carrying a high-powered rifle, pounding on a door, while several others with pistols follow, seizing the apartment number 301. The men can be seen knocking at the door and entering inside the apartment.

Watch Video Here:

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

The video, initially posted by a reporter at Fox 31 Denver, showed the harrowing scene of armed men taking over an apartment. The mob is also seen entering the apartment, though it is currently unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), said, "A GANG HAS TAKEN OVER several apartment complexes in Aurora!"

And I repeat... A GANG HAS TAKEN OVER several apartment complexes in Aurora! https://t.co/QWWKTMWva4 — Danielle Jurinsky (@DaniJurinsky) August 28, 2024

After the incident was widely shared on social media ,City Council member Danielle Jurinsky told the New York Post that she 'refuses to take part in the game of politics regarding the migrant crisis'.

The video, posted on X, also stated that the complex was being shut down for "code violations," but local reports imply that this could be a symptom of a wider problem.

This incident comes after Denver received over 40,000 migrants since December 2022, giving it the US metropolis with the biggest number of immigrants per capita.



Before long after the occurrence was brought to light the Aurora Police issued a explanation on X, stating that they "accept reports of TdA impact in Aurora are disconnected."

UPDATE: The city and Aurora Police Department, as previously stated, established a special task force in collaboration with other local, state and federal partners to specifically address concerns about Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) and other criminal activity affecting… pic.twitter.com/ytAhIcBxy0 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 28, 2024

In its statement the Aurora police also said that it has formed a special task force in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to combat gang-related criminal activities. APD confirmed that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is involved and providing additional resources to tackle the issue.