 US: Shocking Video Shows Alleged Venezuelan Gang Storming With Heavy Guns & Pistols Inside Apartment In Aurora, Colorado
City Council member Danielle Jurinsky voiced dissatisfaction with the political handling of the migrant problem.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 01:27 AM IST
The heavily armed mob outside the apartment in Aurora, Colorado | X/ @vicentearenastv

Denver: A disturbing video surfaced on Wednesday, showing a heavily-armed mob terrorising an apartment in Aurora, Colorado.

The footage show a man in a hoodie, carrying a high-powered rifle, pounding on a door, while several others with pistols follow, seizing the apartment number 301. The men can be seen knocking at the door and entering inside the apartment.

Watch Video Here:

The video, initially posted by a reporter at Fox 31 Denver, showed the harrowing scene of armed men taking over an apartment. The mob is also seen entering the apartment, though it is currently unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), said, "A GANG HAS TAKEN OVER several apartment complexes in Aurora!"

After the incident was widely shared on social media ,City Council member Danielle Jurinsky told the New York Post that she 'refuses to take part in the game of politics regarding the migrant crisis'.

The video, posted on X, also stated that the complex was being shut down for "code violations," but local reports imply that this could be a symptom of a wider problem.

This incident comes after Denver received over 40,000 migrants since December 2022, giving it the US metropolis with the biggest number of immigrants per capita.

Before long after the occurrence was brought to light the Aurora Police issued a explanation on X, stating that they "accept reports of TdA impact in Aurora are disconnected."

In its statement the Aurora police also said that it has formed a special task force in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to combat gang-related criminal activities. APD confirmed that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is involved and providing additional resources to tackle the issue.

