US Sends 3rd Aircraft Carrier, Thousands Of Troops To Middle East As Donald Trump Weighs Fresh Iran Strikes | X - ArmyRecognition

The US is sending a third aircraft carrier and thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as President Donald Trump weighs fresh strikes against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group is heading to the region, joining two other US aircraft carriers, the USS George HW Bush and USS George Washington. The deployment involves about 9,000 to 10,000 additional service members.

The USS George Washington, which is normally deployed in the Pacific Ocean, was moved to the Middle East to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln following its extended deployment.

The latest deployment would increase the US naval presence in the region to more than 20,000 sailors and Marines, along with hundreds of aircraft.

Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal

The military buildup comes after Trump rejected a peace proposal announced by Iran at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week. Iran said the proposal had been conveyed to the US through Qatari mediators.

“They want to make a deal to open the Hormuz Strait immediately because they’re losing so badly,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump has also raised the possibility of fresh strikes against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections.

Trump suggests possible Iran link to flydubai incident

Trump also suggested on Wednesday that Iran could be linked to an incident involving a co-pilot who stabbed the captain and tried to crash an Israel-bound flight.

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Asked whether there was a connection between the co-pilot who attacked the captain and Iran, Trump said, “I would say the answer, based on what I’m hearing, is ‘yes,’ but we’re working on it right now.”

No official evidence establishing Iranian involvement has emerged so far.

Trump warns of retaliation if Iran’s role established

Asked whether the US would retaliate if Iran was found responsible for the incident, Trump said, “Oh, they’ll be hit very hard, don’t worry.”

A reporter then asked whether the man could have been placed on the aircraft by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), or radicalised in another way before deciding to bring down the aircraft.

“Could have been, yeah,” Trump replied.

The suggestion of Iranian involvement remains unproven.