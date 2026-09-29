US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Says Foreign State May Be Linked To Incident Near UK Airbase | X - JasonMBrodsky

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a “foreign actor” was involved in an incident near a British airbase where five men were arrested on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences.

The men, all British nationals in their early 20s from London, were arrested early on Sunday near RAF Fairford in western England, a base used by US forces to strike Iran. British police declared a major incident at the base and the Government held a national emergency meeting.

However, police released the five on bail on Monday and said their investigation was continuing. They were also examining whether individuals acting on behalf of a foreign state were involved.

Rubio points to foreign involvement

A source familiar with the situation said three large white vans in which the men appeared to have travelled did not contain viable explosives.

Secretary Rubio tells Fox News tonight that the RAF Fairford incident involves “a foreign actor” and that it’s a very serious situation. pic.twitter.com/SJF8qcavwC — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) September 29, 2026

The source said the police response on Sunday was not intelligence-led, suggesting the five men had not been under direct surveillance. However, security at the base had been increased, indicating that authorities had information suggesting it could be targeted.

“What happened, what almost happened, what could have happened in the UK over the weekend is a very serious situation. It's one that clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor. I won't get into great detail about that yet,” Rubio told the Fox News network's “Hannity” programme late on Monday.

Rubio provided no evidence or specific details to support the claim.

US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that the incident “might be” connected to Iran, with which the United States has been at war since late February. He also said he would not have released the suspects on bail.

“I wouldn't have done that,” he said.

Police alerted after vans found near base

Police detained the five men in the early hours of Sunday after a local farmer alerted authorities about three white vans parked near RAF Fairford.

The farmer, who asked not to be named, said she returned home at around 0100 local time and found the vans parked in the road. One had a fake telephone number on it, while a group of hooded and masked men were seen running away.

Local residents said security around the base had been significantly increased in the days before the arrests. The farmer also told reporters that a neighbour driving past the base on Saturday night had been ordered by US security personnel to stop and put their hands out of their car.

By Tuesday morning, a large cordon remained around the base and roadblocks were still in place. Local media reported that residents of nearby homes that had been evacuated were returning.

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Iran denies involvement

Western governments have warned in recent years about hostile actors from Iran, Russia and elsewhere organising destabilising activities or using proxies to carry out plots.

Britain raised its national terrorism threat level to its second highest in April following a series of antisemitic incidents in north London. The level means an attack is considered highly likely.

The UK has also imposed sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Iran, accusing them of hostile activities, including plotting attacks and providing financial services to groups seeking to destabilise Britain and other countries.

Iran has denied involvement in attacks or plots in Britain and elsewhere. It also denied any involvement in the Fairford incident on Monday.