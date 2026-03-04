US Releases Dramatic Footage Of Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Being Torpedoed

The US Department of War on Wednesday released video footage showing an American submarine torpedoing the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka.

According to reports, around 150 Iranian sailors are feared dead in what is being described as the deadliest attack on a warship by a US submarine since World War II.

The footage was made public as US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed a press conference on the ongoing military campaign, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury.”

“In the Indian Ocean, an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo, Quiet Death,” Hegseth said. He described it as the first torpedo sinking of an enemy ship since World War II, drawing parallels to America’s wartime posture.

Hegseth asserted that US forces are achieving “decisive” and “devastating” success against Iran, crediting close coordination with Israeli forces. He further claimed that the leader of a unit allegedly involved in a plot to assassinate Donald Trump had been killed.

The US official also signaled intensified operations ahead, stating that American and Israeli air forces would soon establish uncontested control over Iranian airspace.