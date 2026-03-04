 US Releases Dramatic Footage Of Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Being Torpedoed
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Releases Dramatic Footage Of Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Being Torpedoed

US Releases Dramatic Footage Of Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Being Torpedoed

The US released footage showing a submarine torpedoing Iran’s warship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, with 150 sailors feared dead. Secretary Pete Hegseth called it the first torpedo sinking since World War II and said Operation Epic Fury is delivering “devastating” results against Iran with US-Israeli coordination.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
article-image

The US Department of War on Wednesday released video footage showing an American submarine torpedoing the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka.

According to reports, around 150 Iranian sailors are feared dead in what is being described as the deadliest attack on a warship by a US submarine since World War II.

The footage was made public as US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed a press conference on the ongoing military campaign, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury.”

“In the Indian Ocean, an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo, Quiet Death,” Hegseth said. He described it as the first torpedo sinking of an enemy ship since World War II, drawing parallels to America’s wartime posture.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Slams Hindi Imposition As Railways Remove ‘Kartavya Dwar’ Signage In Tiruchi
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Slams Hindi Imposition As Railways Remove ‘Kartavya Dwar’ Signage In Tiruchi
Chilling Land Grab In Uran: Four Booked For 'Raising' Dead Woman To Impersonate Her, Usurp CIDCO Plot Worth Crores
Chilling Land Grab In Uran: Four Booked For 'Raising' Dead Woman To Impersonate Her, Usurp CIDCO Plot Worth Crores
Mumbai News: Oncologists Reassure Public On Safety And Effectiveness Of HPV Vaccine As India Battles High Cervical Cancer Burden
Mumbai News: Oncologists Reassure Public On Safety And Effectiveness Of HPV Vaccine As India Battles High Cervical Cancer Burden
Nitish Kumar Likely Rajya Sabha Nominee As BJP Eyes First Bihar Chief Minister
Nitish Kumar Likely Rajya Sabha Nominee As BJP Eyes First Bihar Chief Minister
Read Also
US–Israel–Iran Tensions: Over 100 Indian Students Live In Fear As Explosions Strike Near...
article-image

Hegseth asserted that US forces are achieving “decisive” and “devastating” success against Iran, crediting close coordination with Israeli forces. He further claimed that the leader of a unit allegedly involved in a plot to assassinate Donald Trump had been killed.

The US official also signaled intensified operations ahead, stating that American and Israeli air forces would soon establish uncontested control over Iranian airspace.

Follow us on