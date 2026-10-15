US Rejects Over 35,000 Green Card Applicants’ Work Permits As Denial Rate Jumps To 44 Per Cent

US immigration data for April-June 2026 shows a sharp rise in work authorisation denials, alongside increased rejection rates for several other immigration and citizenship applications | AI Generated Representational Image

October 15, 2026: The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rejected 35,767 work permit applications from foreign nationals seeking permanent residency between April and June 2026, with the denial rate climbing to approximately 44%, according to a report by Financial Express.

The figures cover the third quarter of the US government's 2026 fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026.

The rejection rate rose sharply from approximately 25% recorded during the first two quarters, between October 2025 and March 2026, highlighting growing challenges for foreign nationals seeking permission to work while their Green Card applications remain under review.

Over 35,000 Work Permit Applications Rejected In Three Months

USCIS received 153,039 applications under Form I-765 for employment authorisation through the adjustment-of-status category during the April-June quarter.

Of these, the agency approved 46,405 applications and rejected 35,767.

Form I-765 allows eligible foreign nationals to apply for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD), which permits them to work legally in the US while their immigration applications are being processed.

The number of pending Form I-765 applications under the adjustment-of-status category reached 671,362, with a typical processing time of 6.4 months.

H-1B And Other Immigration Petitions Face High Rejection Rates

Other immigration categories also recorded significant rejection rates during the same period.

Form I-129, used for temporary foreign worker petitions, including H-1B visa applications, recorded 39,560 denials against 143,748 approvals, translating to a rejection rate of approximately 22%.

Family-based immigration petitions filed under Form I-130 saw 16,661 rejections, accounting for around 17% of decisions.

Employment-based immigrant worker petitions submitted through Form I-140 recorded 7,069 denials and 37,975 approvals, resulting in a rejection rate of approximately 16%.

However, employment-based Green Card applications filed through Form I-485 recorded a comparatively lower denial rate of 7%, which remained largely unchanged.

US Citizenship Application Rejections Rise To 19%

Naturalisation applications also witnessed an increase in rejection rates during the quarter.

USCIS processed 140,179 citizenship applications under Form N-400, approving 54,974 and rejecting 12,591.

The denial rate rose to approximately 19%, compared with 13% during the previous two fiscal quarters.

Meanwhile, the number of pending naturalisation applications increased to 727,371, with applicants facing a typical processing time of 9.5 months.

The figures come amid broader changes to US immigration regulations affecting foreign workers, international students and individuals seeking permanent residency.

US Plans Higher Immigration Fees From October 16

The US administration is also considering measures that could increase immigration-related expenses for applicants and educational institutions.

Beginning Oct 16, 2026, USCIS plans to raise fees for asylum applications, work permits and Temporary Protected Status in line with annual inflation adjustments.

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Separately, the Department of Homeland Security has proposed a $70,000 fee for universities recommending international students for Optional Practical Training (OPT).

The proposal also includes an additional $30,000 charge for extending these programmes.

If implemented, the proposed fees could significantly increase costs for universities and international students seeking education and employment opportunities in the US.

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