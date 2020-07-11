US President Donald Trump working on ‘road to citizenship’ for dreamers

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he is planning to sign an executive order on immigration within the next month that will introduce new measures to protect "Dreamers" -- people who were brought to the United States as children by undocumented parents.

The White House statement came soon after Trump, in an interview with Spanish-language Telemundo News channel, said he is working on an executive order on immigration that will include a "road to citizenship" for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme.

The DACA programme provides for work permits and other protections for people brought to the US as children by undocumented parents. It affects an estimated 700,000 young people, many of whom are Indian or South Asian descent.

Responding to a question during the interview, Trump said his action on the DACA is going to be part of a much bigger bill on immigration.

"It's going to be a very big bill, a very good bill, and a merit-based bill and it will include DACA, and I think people are going to be very happy," said the president.

"One of the aspects of the bill is going to be DACA. We're going to have a road to citizenship," Trump said. President Trump had tried to cancel the Obama-era programme, but the Supreme Court last month said it could stay in place.