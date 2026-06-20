US President Donald Trump Unveils Qatar-Gifted Air Force One, Calls It A Bridge To Future Presidential Fleet | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump unveils the refurbished Boeing 747-8i that will temporarily serve as Air Force One | X

US President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a newly refurbished Air Force One aircraft that was previously owned by Qatar, marking a significant addition to the presidential fleet as the United States awaits delivery of new aircraft from Boeing.

The Boeing 747-8i luxury jet is expected to begin commissioning flights shortly before entering service as the presidential aircraft early next month. Trump introduced the aircraft during a brief ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, the home base of the presidential fleet.

A bigger aircraft, a new look

One of the most noticeable changes is the aircraft's appearance. The new jet features a red, white and navy blue livery, replacing the robin’s egg blue exterior that had been associated with Air Force One for nearly four decades.

The aircraft's tail displays a wavy US national flag. Trump said the redesign reflected his preference for colours associated with the American flag.

“The biggest difference is the difference in size. It's like virtually double the size,” Trump said during the ceremony.

Referring to the previous colour scheme, he added, “We liked the baby blue, but it was time for a change. I like the colour of the American flag.”

The unveiling highlights Trump’s long-standing focus on projecting American power and prestige through presidential assets, particularly as he has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the ageing Air Force One fleet.

O Presidente da maior potência que alguma vez existiu na história da humanidade, os #EUA, Donald Trump, revelou o novo Air Force One: um superjacto de luxo usado, que pertencia à família real do Qatar e foi oferecido como presente a Trump. A aeronave está a ser adaptada para… pic.twitter.com/CW3r1jC2X0 — José Arlindo (@Muianga) June 20, 2026

Filling the gap until Boeing deliveries

Trump said he sought the aircraft from the Emir of Qatar after becoming frustrated with delays in Boeing's Air Force One replacement programme. He also pointed to comparisons between the older US presidential aircraft and newer jets used by foreign governments.

“I asked the Emir if we could use the brand new 747,” Trump said, noting that the aircraft had accumulated relatively few flight hours.

The president suggested that many leaders might have avoided such an arrangement, but argued that the United States should be represented by modern equipment.

“See, a normal president wouldn't do this. A normal president wants to stay away from aircraft. But our country has to be represented properly,” he said.

According to Trump, the Qatari aircraft will serve as a “bridge” aircraft until the new Air Force One planes ordered from Boeing are delivered, which is expected to happen by 2028.

The US Air Force said the aircraft would soon undergo commissioning flights, describing them as the plane’s “final exam” before it can transport the president.

The service also stressed that any aircraft designated as Air Force One must meet strict security standards. It said the Qatari aircraft had been modified through a disciplined engineering process that prioritised essential security and operational capabilities.

Future plans for the aircraft

Trump announced that the aircraft would participate in a flyover during the July 4 celebrations at the National Mall as the United States marks its 250th Independence Day. He also said he plans to use the aircraft for next month's NATO summit in Turkey.

Trump’s return journey from the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France on Thursday marked the final planned trip aboard the current Air Force One aircraft.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen Ken Wilsbach said the service was proud to deliver the VC-25B Bridge aircraft to the president.

The Air Force has previously said that security-related modifications to the jet would cost less than $400 million.

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In a statement, the Air Force said the delivery of the bridge aircraft would ease operational pressure on the ageing VC-25A fleet, helping ensure uninterrupted presidential airlift operations until Boeing's long-term VC-25B aircraft enters service.

(With inputs from agencies)