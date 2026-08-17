 US President Donald Trump Threatens To 'Bomb The S*** Out' Of Oman If It Intervenes In Strait Of Hormuz Reopening
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US President Donald Trump Threatens To 'Bomb The S*** Out' Of Oman If It Intervenes In Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

President Trump threatened to bomb Oman if it interferes with US efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He said a backchannel with Iran remains open, called Iran “dying” and urged Tehran to “wave the white flag.”

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
US President Donald Trump Threatens To 'Bomb The S*** Out' Of Oman If It Intervenes In Strait Of Hormuz Reopening
US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Oman if the Gulf nation interferes with Washington’s efforts to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions surrounding the crucial maritime passage.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump issued the stark warning over the reopening and management of the strait. “If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the shit out of them,” Trump said.

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Trump also told Yingst that he is in “no hurry” as a backchannel with Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials remains open despite Tehran’s public defiance.

The US President said Iran is “dying” and likened its approach to that of a good poker player, suggesting that Tehran is projecting strength publicly while facing mounting pressure behind the scenes. Trump’s message was that Iran should “wave the white flag” amid the escalating confrontation.

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