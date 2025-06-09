 US President Donald Trump Stumbles While Boarding Air Force One Plane In New Jersey; Netizens React (WATCH)
United States President Donald Trump on Sunday stumbled on the stairs of Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey. The video of Trump stumbling while boarding the plane soon went viral on social media.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump stumbles While Boarding Air Force One Plane In New Jersey; Netizens Reacts (Screengrab) | X/@disclosetv

The US President immediately recovered and boarded the plane. The video of Trump stumbling while boarding the plane soon went viral on social media. Netizens seemed amused by the incident.

Video Of The Incident:

Netizens' Reaction:

IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla

"I did this the other day - toe of my shoe got caught on the edge of the stair tread. Didn’t even spill my iced coffee - still got it," an X user wrote.

“I need this made into a .gif asap,” another X user wrote.

"I'm surprised he hasn't replaced those stairs with a portable escalator of some kind," one of the users commented.

Notably, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stumbled on Sunday while boarding Air Force One.

Notably, Trump is facing criticism over the ongoing protests in Los Angeles over the immigration crackdown. Tensions in Los Angeles escalated on Sunday as thousands of protesters took to the streets in response to the US President's extraordinary deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles. According to reports, security personnel reportedly used tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bangs to control the crowd. Sunday's protests in Los Angeles were centred in several blocks of downtown.

