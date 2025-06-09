US President Donald Trump Stumbles While Boarding Air Force One Plane In New Jersey; Netizens React (WATCH)

US President Donald Trump stumbles While Boarding Air Force One Plane In New Jersey; Netizens Reacts (Screengrab) | X/@disclosetv

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday stumbled on the stairs of Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. The incident, which took place when Trump was heading to Camp David, was recorded on camera and its video soon started doing rounds on social media.

The US President immediately recovered and boarded the plane. The video of Trump stumbling while boarding the plane soon went viral on social media. Netizens seemed amused by the incident.

Video Of The Incident:

NOW - Trump stumbles walking up Air Force One's stairs. pic.twitter.com/jCpzEDd7f8 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 8, 2025

Netizens' Reaction:

"I did this the other day - toe of my shoe got caught on the edge of the stair tread. Didn’t even spill my iced coffee - still got it," an X user wrote.

“I need this made into a .gif asap,” another X user wrote.

"I'm surprised he hasn't replaced those stairs with a portable escalator of some kind," one of the users commented.

Notably, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stumbled on Sunday while boarding Air Force One.

Notably, Trump is facing criticism over the ongoing protests in Los Angeles over the immigration crackdown. Tensions in Los Angeles escalated on Sunday as thousands of protesters took to the streets in response to the US President's extraordinary deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles. According to reports, security personnel reportedly used tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bangs to control the crowd. Sunday's protests in Los Angeles were centred in several blocks of downtown.