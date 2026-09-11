US President Donald Trump Says He Has No Regrets Over Iran War Despite Possible Impact On Midterm Elections | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump defended his decision to wage war against Iran ahead of the November midterm elections | AI Generated Image

Washington, September 11, 2026: US President Donald Trump said he does not regret going to war against Iran despite concerns that the conflict could affect the November US midterm elections.

"I don't believe in the word 'regret.' You can always question yourself a little bit," Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham when asked whether he regretted the Iran war due to its possible impact on the elections.

"If I had it do again, I would do exactly as I did," Trump said in the interview broadcast on Thursday on The Ingraham Angle show.

President Trump said he did not regret going to war against Iran despite the impact it may have on the November US midterm elections. The rise in oil and gas prices due to the war has become a major issue for Republicans in the lead-up to the elections https://t.co/G6RNQbIiqm pic.twitter.com/3XpLw9MfOT — Reuters (@Reuters) September 11, 2026

Trump Defends Iran War Decision

Trump dismissed suggestions that some of his supporters were upset or demoralised over the war.

"I don't think they're demoralised. I think they're very proud of the fact that I'm not letting Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

He reiterated that he expects the war to end immediately after the midterm elections.

"It ends right after the election," Trump said in the interview.

He made similar remarks on Wednesday, alleging that Tehran was trying to influence the elections that will determine whether Trump’s Republican Party retains control of Congress.

The increase in oil and gas prices due to the US-Israeli war on Iran has become a major issue for Republicans ahead of the elections.

Iran Conflict And Nuclear Concerns

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, while Iran responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf states hosting US bases.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

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Trump has cited the weakening of Iran’s nuclear capabilities as one of the objectives of the war.

Iran does not have nuclear weapons and says its uranium enrichment programme is for peaceful purposes. The US is a nuclear-armed country.

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