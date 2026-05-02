US President Donald Trump Jokes About ‘Taking Over’ Cuba During Florida Speech, Announces Expanded Sanctions - WATCH |

Florida: US President Donald Trump sparked controversy after joking about the United States 'taking over' Cuba during remarks at an event in Florida, even as his administration moved to tighten sanctions on the island nation.

Speaking at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, Trump made the comment while acknowledging attendees, including former Congressman Dan Mica. “And he comes from, originally, a place called Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately,” Trump said, before adding, “Cuba’s got problems. We’ll finish one first.”

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He went on to describe a hypothetical display of American military strength, mentioning the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, suggesting it could be positioned offshore as a show of force.

The remarks came alongside a major policy move, as the White House announced an executive order expanding US sanctions against Cuba. The measures target individuals and entities linked to the country’s security apparatus, as well as key sectors such as energy, mining, financial services and defence.

According to officials, the order allows action against foreign entities operating in critical parts of the Cuban economy and introduces the possibility of secondary sanctions on those doing business with blacklisted organisations.

The White House said the move is aimed at increasing pressure on Havana, citing national security concerns and alleged links between Cuba and countries like Iran, as well as groups such as Hezbollah.

Cuba Rejects Sanctions By US

Cuba strongly rejected the sanctions. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned the measures as unilateral coercive actions that violate international law. “The US has no right whatsoever to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries,” he said, adding that the country would not be intimidated.

The latest step marks a widening of restrictions, potentially impacting non-US companies engaged with Cuba’s economy. Sectors like oil, mining, and banking could face penalties even if their operations are not directly linked to the United States.

The move comes amid increasing pressure from Washington on Havana, with the US also tightening energy supplies in recent months, contributing to fuel shortages and power cuts across the island. Cuba, however, has maintained that its political system is not open to negotiation and has accused the US of attempting to exert economic pressure on its population.