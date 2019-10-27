US President Donald Trump greets Indians on Diwali

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday greeted the Indian community on the occasion of Diwali, saying that the observance of the festival of lights throughout America is important and binds people together.

"As we light diyas here today our nation is strengthened by the sacred traditions that binds people together across our land. May this light bring hope to all and may everyone have a wonderful Diwali," Trump said in video he tweeted on twitter.

"As Diwali commences, @FLOTUS Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! #HappyDiwal," Trump said. On Friday Trump celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with a small group of Indian-Americans. The event was closed for the press.

Trump's first Diwali celebrations at the White House was in his Oval Office in 2017 in the presence of a select group of Indian-American community leaders and members of his administration.

Last year, Trump invited the then Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Singh Sarna, for the Diwali celebrations in the Roosevelt room. Diwali is also being celebrated in other parts of the US. Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated Diwali on Saturday with the Indian-American community.

"We lit Diwali lamps on display in the Governor's Mansion. We discussed Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's visit to Texas. We celebrated the victory of light over darkness," he said in a tweet. Republican Congressman from Texas Pete Olson also tweeted, "Celebrating Diwali at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir."