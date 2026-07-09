US President Donald Trump Greenlights Patriot Air Defence Production For Ukraine In Landmark NATO Policy Shift | Video | X / @Osinttechnical

Ankara: President Donald Trump said at a NATO summit Wednesday in Turkiye that the US will give Ukraine a license to make Patriot air defence systems to counter missile attacks from Russia in their more than four-year war, a huge coup for Kyiv which has long requested the technology.

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Allowing foreign manufacture of Patriots, which the US had resisted, was a turnaround for Trump that mirrored his day at the NATO meeting: Upon arriving, he lashed out at European partners for resisting his efforts to take control of Greenland and for not supporting his war in Iran. But by day's end, he described a gathering of unity and “tremendous love," and praised member nations on their progress in increasing their defence spending.

Separately, the Trump administration also announced plans to rescind Syria's terrorism designation, in a key move toward lifting sanctions on the country.

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NATO's European members plus Canada have scrambled to meet the alliance's increased defence spending targets, which Trump has demanded as the US draws down troops in Europe and insists the continent take more responsibility for its own security.

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Trump had reopened old wounds among the 32 NATO leaders by insisting again ahead of the summit that the US should control Greenland, a semiautonomous Danish territory. That led Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to say her country is “ready to defend every inch of NATO including our own territory.” Trump also blasted some European countries for refusing to participate in the Iran campaign, singling out Spain as “a terrible partner in NATO” and renewing his threats to cut off trade.

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Trump strikes a positive tone on Zelenskyy But the tone of Trump's meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a break from earlier encounters which ended in acrimony, and Trump praised the Ukrainian leader's willingness to reach a deal on ending the fighting in Ukraine.

“We've actually developed a good relationship. It's hard to believe,” Trump said during a news conference with Zelenskyy, adding that he believed a deal on ending the war was on the horizon and that the US would “work on some kind of security package” to provide to Ukraine.

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Trump said the Ukrainian president has “done an amazing job” and “been very effective” in the war as he pledged to grant Ukraine a license to manufacture the Patriot defence systems.

“We'll give them the right to make Patriots. We'll show them how to do it,” Trump said. “I think they can produce them pretty quickly.” Patriots are expensive, in high demand and take a long time to produce. Zelenskyy has for years been asking for more of them, and more recently for a license so that Ukraine can manufacture its own.

NATO chief backs latest US strikes on Iran Ahead of the summit, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte praised Trump for the series of US strikes on Iran overnight, after Tehran struck three merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

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“I think what you did last night was absolutely necessary,” Rutte said to Trump. “It was a very strong response, and I'm with you on this.” The US strikes, as well as the revoking of a license allowing Iran to sell its oil on global markets, underscored the fragility of an interim deal to end months of fighting.

Trump said of the interim agreement with Iran: “For me, I think it's over” — but added he will allow talks to continue.

“It's just a waste of time dealing with them,” he said.

NATO leaders sought to show Trump they were boosting defence Rutte has dedicated a huge amount of energy to keeping Trump's support for NATO and to holding the summit together. On Wednesday, he sought to tamp down the president's ire by giving him credit for recent increases in defense spending from NATO allies.

“Grab the win. It's there,” Rutte told Trump on Wednesday.

The NATO chief pointed to countries including Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Denmark that are investing more in defense, but noted that the Trump administration expects “the Europeans and Canadians will equalize their spending with the United States.” Last month Rutte went to Washington to hail the “Trump Trillion” — the USD 1.2 trillion that European allies and Canada have added to defense spending since Trump came to power in 2017.

As leaders converged on Ankara, Rutte hosted a “big reveal” event to showcase the many deals planned for the increased spending — much of it to be spent on US companies, creating thousands of jobs for Americans.

At last year's summit, the allies agreed to invest 5 per cent of their gross domestic product on defence — 3.5 per cent on their defence budgets and 1.5 per cent on infrastructure so troops and equipment can move faster in times of conflict.

Yet figures released by NATO on Tuesday showed that Slovenia, Belgium, Spain and the Czech Republic have struggled to meet the alliance's old spending target of 2 per cent of GDP.

The Trump administration wants to see a leaner “NATO 3.0,” with Europe taking responsibility for its own security, including Ukraine, with conventional weapons while America would continue to provide its nuclear umbrella.

The Pentagon has launched a six-month review of US military presence in Europe, leaving allies to seek clarity on just how deeply Trump intends to cut US force numbers.

Zelenskyy pushes for NATO entry Zelenskyy made a fresh appeal Tuesday for Ukraine to be allowed to join the alliance, saying Ukrainian armed forces are highly experienced and would only boost NATO's defense capabilities. Russia is vehemently opposed to that.

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Zelenskyy has highlighted Ukraine's adaptability and its ability to strike deep inside Russia. He said Ukraine's armed forces are “eliminating” on average 30,000 Russian troops every month.

In a declaration following Wednesday's summit, NATO leaders pledged to provide Ukraine with USD 80 billion to help meet its defense needs this year and next, noting “the long-term threat Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security.” Concern has been mounting among some countries with borders near Russia that Moscow might be preparing a hybrid attack — a combination of conventional warfare with tactics like cyberattacks — on the continent as Russian President Vladimir Putin struggles to secure victory in Ukraine.

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Trump administration to lift Syria's terrorism designation Trump also met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former insurgent who led the offensive that unseated autocrat Bashar Assad in December 2024. Despite having once been an al-Qaida fighter, al-Sharaa has won Trump's backing as he seeks to rebuild Syria and restore its shattered ties with the West.

Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that Trump has told US lawmakers that the US will soon remove Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism as part of a year-long normalisation process with the country's new government.

“Lifting sanctions on Syria will unlock international trade and investment, give Syria a chance to rebuild, and open up a new chapter for the Syrian people,” Rubio said.

In June 2025, Trump signed an executive order ending a number of economic sanctions before revoking the terrorism designation a few weeks later for President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who took over after the ouster of former leader Bashar Assad in December 2024.

But what still remains intact is a major set of sanctions passed by Congress targeting anyone doing business with or offering support to Syria's military, intelligence or other suspect institutions. While the Trump administration has passed temporary waivers on those sanctions, known as the Caesar Act, they can only be permanently repealed by law.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)