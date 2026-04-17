Breaking: US President Donald Trump Announces 10-Day Ceasefire Between Israel & Lebanon | FPJ

A 10-day ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday. US President Donald Trump announced the truce between the two warring parties. Hezbollah has also confirmed the ceasefire between the two nations.

President Trump took to his official account on Truth Social and declared a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

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US President Donald Trump Announces Ceasefire

“I just had excellent conversations with the highly respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel. These two leaders have agreed that, in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST. On Tuesday, the two countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan ‘Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a lasting peace. It has been my honor to help resolve nine wars across the world, and this will be my tenth, so let’s get it done!” he wrote.

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In his message, President Trump said that he had an excellent conversation with President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, and that both leaders have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire in order to achieve peace between their countries. The ceasefire will formally begin at 5 p.m. EST.

President Trump said that he has directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan “Razin’” Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve lasting peace.

After announcing the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, President Trump praised himself, saying it was his honor to help resolve 9 wars across the world and that this ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon would be his 10th before signing off his message.