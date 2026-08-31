US President Donald Trump Accuses Iran Of Killing 100,000 Protesters, Calls Nation 'Dead'

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump on Monday, August 31, launched a scathing attack on Iran, declaring the country a “failed nation” and claiming that its leadership was in complete disarray.

In a post on his official Truth Social account, Trump alleged that Iran’s military and economy had been severely weakened, while accusing its leadership of being incapable of properly representing the country.

“Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD!” Trump wrote.

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He claimed that Iran no longer had an effective navy or air force and alleged that the country was struggling to pay its soldiers and police personnel. Trump also made a sweeping claim that inflation in Iran had reached 300 per cent.

Trump accuses Iran of killing protesters

The US President also targeted Iran’s handling of protests in the country, accusing its leadership of using violence against demonstrators.

Trump alleged that more than 100,000 people had been killed while protesting and said those responsible should face prosecution for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“The only thing they have is FAKE NEWS from the USA, a willingness to kill their protesters,” Trump wrote, before alleging that Iran’s leadership should be held accountable for the deaths.

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Trump’s latest attack comes amid tensions with Iran

The remarks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. The US has recently carried out military action against Iranian forces in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has claimed retaliatory missile attacks against US-linked military positions in the region.

Trump has also recently shared AI-generated videos depicting an alleged attack on Iran’s strategically important Kharg Island, despite there being no confirmed report of a US strike matching the footage.