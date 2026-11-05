US Postal Service Unveils New Diwali Forever Stamp Featuring Vibrant Rangoli Design, Marking Second Commemorative Release Since 2016 | X

New Delhi: The United States Postal Service (USPS) has unveiled a new Forever stamp commemorating Diwali, the festival of lights, recognising the cultural and religious significance of the festival celebrated by millions of people across the world.

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US Embassy in India posted on X about the newly issued stamp celebrating Diwali, one of the most widely observed festivals in India and across the world.

The stamp features an intricate circular rangoli-inspired design in vibrant shades against a purple background. The word 'Diwali' is prominently displayed below the colourful artwork, along with the denomination marking 'USA / FOREVER'.

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The latest issuance marks the second time the USPS has released a stamp commemorating Diwali. The first Diwali-themed postage stamp was issued in 2016, making the latest release another milestone in the recognition of Indian cultural traditions through American postal services.

Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and hope over despair. Celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, the festival is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, festive decorations and the exchange of sweets.

An integral part of the celebrations is the tradition of making rangoli at the entrances of homes, courtyards and prayer spaces. Created using colourful powders, flowers, and other natural materials, rangoli designs are believed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, and bring good fortune into homes. The vibrant patterns also symbolise happiness, positivity, creativity and hospitality, adding colour and warmth to the festive celebrations.

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