US Postal Service To Release Diwali Postage Stamp Featuring Traditional Rangoli Design In October

US Postal Service unveiled a Diwali-themed postage stamp featuring a traditional rangoli design by artist Sangita Bhutada | AI Generated Image

Washington, July 1: The US Postal Service (USPS) will release a postage stamp featuring Diwali in October as part of its latest commemorative stamp collection.

The Diwali stamp showcases an intricate rangoli pattern created by Houston-based artist Sangita Bhutada and photographed by Binay Dixit. USPS described rangoli as a vibrant floor pattern traditionally made using materials such as coloured rice powder, chalk and flower petals, and said it is believed to bring good luck.

According to USPS, Bhutada is a native of India and has lived in the Houston area for many years. She has practised the ancient folk art of rangoli for nearly 30 years. The stamp was designed by Jennifer Arnold, while William J. Gicker served as the art director.

Festival Among Latest Stamp Themes

“Among the most important holidays on the Hindu calendar, the annual autumn festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Diwali is usually observed over five days; in 2026, the main day of the festival will be November 8,” the USPS said.

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Along with the Diwali stamp, USPS announced plans to issue postage stamps featuring the US Coast Guard, Christmas Cookies, Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, and Kwanzaa, a celebration of African-American culture.

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