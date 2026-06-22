US Plans Major Visa Overhaul: International Students May Face Fixed Stay Limits

Grok

Washington DC: The White House has approved a final regulation that could bring major changes to how international students keep their legal status in the United States.

The move clears the way for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to replace the current "duration of status" policy with fixed periods of stay for students and exchange visitors, according to a Bloomberg Law report.

At present, international students holding F visas can usually stay in the United States for the duration of their academic programme, provided they remain enrolled and follow visa regulations.

The proposed system would replace this arrangement with a fixed period of authorised stay, widely expected to be four years, meaning students whose courses extend beyond that timeframe could be required to apply for extensions from US immigration authorities.

Final regulatory clearance

The regulation has cleared review by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), marking one of the last hurdles before it is officially published and put into effect. The proposed changes would cover F visa students, J exchange visitors, I visa holders, as well as their eligible dependants.

The development comes amid international students already facing increased scrutiny in the US immigration system.

Impact on Indian students

Notably, Indian students account for the largest international student cohort in the US.