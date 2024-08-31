 US: Nepal Student Shot Dead By Indian-Origin Man During Robbery Attempt In Houston
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 08:44 AM IST
article-image
US: A tragic incident occurred in Houston when 21-year-old Muna Pandey, a student from Nepal attending Houston Community College, was found dead in her apartment on August 26 with multiple gunshot wounds. The police reportedly discovered her body around 5:30 pm (local time) following an anonymous tip received by her apartment complex. Pandey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation quickly led to the identification and arrest of 52-year-old Bobby Sinh Shah, who is of Indian origin. According to an NDTV report, Shah was captured on CCTV leaving Pandey's apartment and was later arrested at a traffic stop two days later. He has been charged with murder in connection with Pandey’s death.

Muna Pandey Relocated To Houston In 2021

Pandey had relocated to Houston in 2021 to pursue her studies. She had been out of contact with her family for several days before her death. Her mother had been trying unsuccessfully to reach her, growing increasingly worried as Pandey's phone went offline after Saturday night. A member of the Nepalese Association of Houston reportedly told the New York Post that Pandey was discovered lying on her bed, having sustained three gunshot wounds.

'Strict Laws Against Rape Already Exist': Centre's Reply To WB CM Mamata Banerjee's Letter To PM Modi
'Strict Laws Against Rape Already Exist': Centre's Reply To WB CM Mamata Banerjee's Letter To PM Modi
Top Brazilian Judge Suspension Of X Platform In Brazil Amid Feud With Elon Musk
Top Brazilian Judge Suspension Of X Platform In Brazil Amid Feud With Elon Musk
Visa Partners With Ministry Of Skill Development To Upskill 20,000 Youths For Tourism Industry
Visa Partners With Ministry Of Skill Development To Upskill 20,000 Youths For Tourism Industry

The Nepalese community and the Nepal Consulate are now working to support Pandey’s family. The GoFundMe page created in her memory has raised nearly USD30,000 to cover the costs of her funeral and to assist her mother in traveling to Houston.

"We are reaching out to you, our community, to help bring Anita to the United States so she can say goodbye to her only child and give Muna the farewell she deserves. The funds raised will be used to cover the costs of Muna's funeral and to bring her mother to Houston to be with her daughter's body for the final rituals," reads the GoFundMe page, according to the report.

